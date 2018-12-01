Mother charged with stabbing 5-year-old son to death in west Houston

Houston police are investigating after a child was found dead inside a home on the west side.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman has been arrested after authorities say she stabbed her 5-year-old son to death in west Houston.

Lihui Liu, 43, was arrested and charged with capital murder.

Friday night authorities were called to the 13800 block of Holly Lynn Lane after reports of a stabbing.

Investigators found the 5-year-old boy's body, and immediately took Lui, the child's father and a 13-year-old sibling in for questioning.

Houston Police released a statement Saturday afternoon saying that Liu had been arrested and charged.

