UPDATE: Booking photo of Lihui Liu, 43, arrested & now charged with capital murder of her 5-year-old son at the family's home in 13000 block of Holly Lynn. Our officers responded to a stabbing call at the home about 7 pm last night & observed the child already deceased. #hounews pic.twitter.com/CGRHmCLbW7 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 1, 2018

A woman has been arrested after authorities say she stabbed her 5-year-old son to death in west Houston.Lihui Liu, 43, was arrested and charged with capital murder.Friday night authorities were called to the 13800 block of Holly Lynn Lane after reports of a stabbing.Investigators found the 5-year-old boy's body, and immediately took Lui, the child's father and a 13-year-old sibling in for questioning.Houston Police released a statement Saturday afternoon saying that Liu had been arrested and charged.