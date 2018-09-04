UPDATE: THE AMBER Alert for Jordan Belliveau has been canceled. Sadly, the child has been found deceased. — FDLE (@fdlepio) September 4, 2018

Updated with sketch: Please share! A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Jordan Belliveau, 2 years old pic.twitter.com/12xKT05NVm — FDLE (@fdlepio) September 4, 2018

A 2-year-old boy who went missing in Florida has been found dead and his mom has been charged in his murder.The body of Jordan Belliveau was found in a wooded area, five days after his mother said he was kidnapped by a stranger who gave them a lift as they were walking at night in the city of Largo, police said.Cherisse Stinson was arrested Tuesday evening and faces a first-degree murder charge in Jordan's death."THE AMBER Alert for Jordan Belliveau has been canceled. Sadly, the child has been found deceased," the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said in a tweet.Authorities in Florida searched ponds and other bodies of water earlier Tuesday, a day after police issued an Amber Alert.Stinson, 21, told police she was walking with Jordan at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Saturday when they were offered a lift by a man in a white Toyota Camry.The woman told police when she had an altercation with the man in the car, she was struck in the face, causing her to lose consciousness.When she woke up early Sunday morning in a wooded area in Largo Central Park, Stinson said she could not locate her son and that a man identified as "Antwan" was last seen with him.Police released a sketch of the man in hopes of finding the boy alive.Police said Monday they had recovered "bloody items" from the apartment where Stinson lived with Jordan.Jordan's father had been arrested and charged in a domestic violence incident against the child's mother in July this year, Slaughter said. Authorities have spoken to Jordan's father and he was cooperating with police.