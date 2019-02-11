Mother arrested for refusing treatment for baby's second degree burn

A mother was arrested for refusing medical treatment for her 1-year-old that suffered a second-degree burn.

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) --
Harris County Precinct Four deputies were asked to do a welfare check after a concerned citizen noticed the burn.

Deputies say 19-year-old Cybil Menard admitted there may have also been prior cigarette burns on her baby, but she has always refused medical treatment.

Menard was charged with Injury to a Child by Omission. Her bail was set at $15,000.

The child was released to a guardian.
