A mother was arrested for refusing medical treatment for her 1-year-old that suffered a second-degree burn.Harris County Precinct Four deputies were asked to do a welfare check after a concerned citizen noticed the burn.Deputies say 19-year-old Cybil Menard admitted there may have also been prior cigarette burns on her baby, but she has always refused medical treatment.Menard was charged with Injury to a Child by Omission. Her bail was set at $15,000.The child was released to a guardian.