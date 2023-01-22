Drone captures rare moment moose sheds antlers in forest | VIDEO

A wildlife enthusiast experienced what he said was a "once-in-a-lifetime moment" when a moose he was filming with a drone shed both of its antlers.

A Canadian wildlife enthusiast experienced what he said was a "once-in-a-lifetime moment" when a moose that he was filming with a drone shed both of its antlers in a snow-covered forest in New Brunswick.

Derek Keith Burgoyne said he was in Plaster Rock on January 12 and spotted three bull moose, including two that had already shed their antlers and a third that still had both. Burgoyne was filming the moose using a drone when the third moose paused, shook its body, and dropped both antlers from its head into the snow.

After capturing the drone footage, Burgoyne shot video from the ground as he excitedly followed the moose's trail to pick up the antlers.

Speaking to the camera, Burgoyne said that this was his second time capturing a moose shed its antlers, but the first time he had seen both antlers being shed at the same time.

"I consider this winning the lottery when it comes to filming wildlife," Burgoyne told Storyful. "A bull can shed one antler and carry the other side for days or even weeks. So to capture both antlers shedding at the exact time is extremely rare! Once-in-a-lifetime moment!" he said, adding that it was "the best experience" he'd had in the woods.

Antler shedding, or casting, is an annual process for moose, deer, and elk after the fall breeding season ends, according to National Geographic.