According to police, the suspect allegedly loudly announced he had been paid when he entered the store before trying to walk out with several expensive shirts.

Woman punched in chest after confronting robber at Montrose store, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly punched a female employee in the chest during a robbery at a Montrose-area store.

Surveillance video can be seen in the video player above.

On Sept. 2, at about 2:15 p.m., surveillance cameras caught an unidentified man walking into the store. According to police, the man loudly yelled that he had just been paid and grabbed several high-end shirts at a shop in the 600 block of W. Alabama Street.

He then was confronted by an employee after walking out without attempting to pay for the shirts, police said.

Police described the suspect as a Black man between 25 and 30 years old, wearing a light-colored shirt and black shorts.

The suspect then punched the worker in the chest and got into a grey Chrysler 200 that was reportedly being driven by an unidentified woman, according to HPD.

Anyone with information that leads up to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect is eligible for cash rewards of up to $5,000. Tips can be submitted to on Crime Stoppers website through the mobile app, or by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).