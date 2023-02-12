Off-duty Montgomery firefighter dies in motorcycle crash after losing control, officials say

Fellow firefighters said they tried to save the 24-year-old, who had been off work and was enjoying a ride through the Sam Houston National Forest before he lost control of his bike.

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KTRK) -- An off-duty Montgomery firefighter was killed in a crash after losing control of his motorcycle in the Sam Houston National Forest on Thursday, officials said.

Montgomery Fire Department officials reported just after 2:30 p.m., they responded to a major accident on FM 149 near FM 1375.

The victim, identified as 24-year-old Grant Neil Cherry, had reportedly been off work and was enjoying a ride on his motorcycle when he approached a curve between Osbourne Road and FM 1375 and lost control, leaving the roadway.

Authorities said Cherry had been ejected from the bike, and CPR was performed.

Officials said fellow firefighters also responded and tried to save their friend but could not.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was escorted by law enforcement and fire trucks from Montgomery, and a wall of honor was formed as he was taken into the Montgomery County Forensic Center.

The Montgomery County Fire Department released a statement that spoke of Cherry's character.

He was named Most Outstanding Cadet while in the fire academy and also was a recipient of the 100 Club Firefighter of the Year for 2020 and 100 Club Rookie of the Year in 2021.

According to the statement, Cherry was recognized for saving a person from a burning house fire.

Cherry was said to have a great love for his mother, as he made sure she had everything and was taken care of.

The funeral services for the fallen firefighter are pending, according to the fire department.