Montgomery Co. ends stay home directive, deferring to Texas' order

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Montgomery County Judge Mark J. Keough announced Friday the stay-home order that was issued for the county has now ended.

The "Stay Home, Stop the Spread" order was first declared on March 27. The order had also imposed a curfew on county residents.

"After reaching our peak of COVID-19 cases earlier this week, and in consultation with local health authorities and hospital executives, Montgomery County is continuing to see a slower rise in active cases than originally projected," said Judge Keough.

The county confirmed its seventh COVID-19 related death on Friday, as well as 20 more cases. The total number of COVID-19 cases so far in the county is 370.

Residents are now urged to abide by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's order, which requires residents to practice social distancing until April 30.

Gov. Abbott announced Friday his plan to reopen businesses in Texas.

READ MORE: TIMELINE: Here are the dates when things can reopen in Texas

"With hospital utilization continuing to remain low, we can begin to open up sectors of our economy as early as the Governor allows," Keough said.



