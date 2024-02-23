Thieves take off with sick Montgomery County woman's home while she recovers in nursing home

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A sick Montgomery County woman won't have a home to return to after it was stolen Tuesday morning.

A neighbor's surveillance footage shows two people pulling up to her trailer home on Burning Tree Lane near New Caney just before 6 a.m. The video shows sparks fly as they use a power tool to cut the lock, then hitch it to their truck and drive away.

"It just shows the depravity of man," Dwaine Wise, who lives nearby, said.

It's a crime all the more heartless because the woman who lived in the trailer has been in and out of the hospital and is currently recovering in a nursing home.

"She's been crying and just puking and making herself sick," the victim's sister, Susan Norris, said.

Norris dipped into her retirement fund to buy her sister the trailer for $24,000 last December. Her neighbors pitched in to build a ramp leading to the door.

"A friend of mine from church actually came out, and he installed all the electrical," Wise said.

But now, with the trailer missing, it won't do the owner any good.

"Shame on them. I mean, you're not supposed to steal. You're not supposed to take from others," Norris said. "Surely their momma didn't raise them that way."

When Eyewitness News asked the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office if it had any leads on suspects, a spokesperson said to file an open records request, which can take more than a week to process.

