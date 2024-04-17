Montgomery County authorities search for suspect tied to shooting, say he's considered dangerous

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Montgomery County are looking for 37-year-old Jose Carlos Nava-Prado in connection with a shooting on Old Sorters Road in Porter, Texas.

The incident happened at about 12:54 a.m. Monday, April 8. Deputies responded to the 21000 block of Old Sorters Road in reference to an assault with a firearm.

While heading to the scene, authorities learned a gun had been fired during a disturbance, and a man had been taken to a nearby hospital by friends.

Once on scene, deputies learned a vehicle that may have been involved in the shooting left the location. During the investigation, authorities found the vehicle with a man inside with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was then taken to the hospital.

As the investigation continues, authorities named Nava-Prado as a possible suspect in the case. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding him.

Authorities said he may be driving a black Ford Mustang with license plate JDZ2090. He's considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 936-760-5800. To remain anonymous, you can call the multi-county Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and reference case No. 24A096634.