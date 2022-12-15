Florida couple arrested in Montgomery County after traffic violation led to major felony discovery

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies arrested a Florida couple hiding out in Montgomery County after making a major discovery during a traffic violation investigation on Sunday.

On Dec. 11, a deputy with the Precinct 1 Constable's Office conducted a traffic stop on a white Ford Expedition speeding on Interstate 45 near FM 830.

During the deputy's investigation, they learned the couple inside the car were both wanted for numerous felonies in Florida.

The driver they identified as Cara Miller House was wanted in Florida for felony warrants, including theft over $100,000, theft of $10 to $20,000, burglary, and possession of burglary tools.

House was handcuffed and placed into the deputy's patrol vehicle while the deputy continued investigating the passenger.

While talking to the passenger, the deputy said House slipped out of the restraints, escaped the patrol car, and charged at the deputy in an attempt to escape. But just in time, a Precinct 1 sergeant arrived at the scene and helped put House back into handcuffs.

During the struggle, the passenger identified as Pavel Koryavykh fled from the scene. Deputies said they did not pursue the man.

House was transported to the Montgomery County Jail, where, on top of her outstanding felony warrants, she was charged with escape from custody.

The officials later learned Koryavykh was also wanted in Florida for numerous felony warrants including theft over $100,000, burglary, grand theft, and possession of burglary tools.

Deputies began an investigation to locate Koryavykh. On Dec. 13, officials discovered the man was staying at a motel in northeast Houston. Law enforcement placed Koryavykh into custody at the Montgomery County Jail and charged him with evading arrest with a motor vehicle along with his felony warrants.