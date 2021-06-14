pet adoption

Montgomery County Animal Shelter at 'critical capacity point'

By Eva Vigh, Community Impact Newspaper
Pet adoptions prove to be a booming pandemic trend

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas -- The Montgomery County Animal Shelter is at a "critical capacity point," housing nearly 800 animals, according to a June 14 press release from the shelter. As an open admission shelter, it has taken in over 660 animals since June 1.

The shelter is requesting adopters, fosters and rescue partners, such as rescue organizations, and is waiving all adoption fees. All adoptable pets have been vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped, and spayed or neutered. Fostering helps free up kennel space, and the shelter is seeking both new and existing fosters.

Montgomery County Animal Shelter is open every day from 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. for adoptions. For more information, visit www.mcaspets.org.

