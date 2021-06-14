Montgomery County Animal Shelter at 'critical capacity point'

The shelter is requesting adopters, fosters and rescue partners, such as rescue organizations, and is waiving all adoption fees. All adoptable pets have been vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped, and spayed or neutered. Fostering helps free up kennel space, and the shelter is seeking both new and existing fosters.
Montgomery County Animal Shelter is open every day from 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. for adoptions. For more information, visit www.mcaspets.org.
