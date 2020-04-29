MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas -- All adoptable animals with Montgomery County Animal Shelter have been adopted or put into foster care as of April 27 as a result of the shelter's coronavirus outbreak response.
In a Facebook video, Shelter Director Aaron Johnson said as the shelter begins to "reopen," it will open for intakes by appointment May 2.
These intakes will be limited to stray animals only. He said wellness services will also open soon.
As the shelter reopens, efforts will continue to be made to limit the number of people in the shelter.
Johnson said the shelter remains open for foster and adoption appointments at 8535 Hwy. 242, Conroe. 936-442-7738. www.mcaspets.org
This content was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.
Montgomery County Animal Shelter finds homes, fosters for all adoptable pets during pandemic
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More