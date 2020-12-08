Montgomery Co. Judge charged with DWI for Sept. crash with deputy constable

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough has been charged after a crash involving a deputy constable back in September.The accident happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 10. Keough was behind the wheel when his SUV sideswiped another driver, and then rear-ended a deputy constable's patrol vehicle, according to court documents.At the time, Keough's staff said he was "stable and alert and understandably in pain." He underwent surgery to repair a pelvic injury.The deputy constable was treated by medical personnel and was released later that same day."We want to lift the deputy constable and his family up in prayers at this time," Keough's staff wrote then in a release. "Please keep the judge and the deputy in your prayers at this time."Keough has since been charged with driving while intoxicated. He reportedly had amphetamines and Ambien in his blood stream at the time of crash.