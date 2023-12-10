A juvenile from Michigan was charged after allegedly convincing a Montgomery Co. child to commit suicide during an online game, deputies say.

Michigan juvenile charged after Montgomery Co. child kills himself during online game, officials say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A juvenile who lives hundreds of miles away has been charged after being accused of convincing a child in Montgomery County to commit suicide.

The child who died was found at a home in the Lockerridge Farms Subdivision back in January.

The Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's Office said the child was wearing a gaming headset and appeared to be online at the time of his or her death.

Deputies said they ran a lengthy investigation that included interviews with members of an online gaming community in multiple states.

On Thursday, a juvenile suspect appeared in a Montgomery County court on several charges, including aiding suicide.

Investigators said the juvenile male lives in Allen Park, Michigan, but are not releasing any names due to the ages of those involved.

"(We take) investigations regarding cyberbullying seriously and will continue to investigate these cases to the fullest extent. We would like to thank the Montgomery County Attorney's Office and the Allen Park Police Department [ located in Michigan ] for their assistance during this investigation," Precinct 3 said in part of a media release.