Houston luxury high-rise under scrutiny for COVID-19 vaccinations

HOUSTON, Texas -- A familiar luxury Houston high-rise is receiving international attention of late, but not for its amenities or the upscale lifestyle it offers. Instead, the Montebello in Uptown is making headlines for its residents receiving COVID-19 vaccines - while others wait. The Daily Beast first reported the story, asking "Why Did This Swanky High-Rise in Houston Get Vaccines Ahead of Most People?" According to the story, some 60 Montebello residents directly received COVID-19 vaccinations at a time when at-risk Houstonians are desperately searching for injections. Since the Beast's story published, news outlets around the country - and even across the pond - have jumped on the bandwagon.Asked as to how the residents received the inoculations, Montebello general manager Daniel Hancock told the Daily Beast that the "state of Texas authorized it." He added that the building is "working with a distributor... it's a blessing we were able to get it." He also cited the high-rise's large number of elderly residents as a factor. CultureMap reached out to Hancock for additional comment. He declined to name the distributor or comment on any more inoculations, but supplied this statement: