Monica Roberts, Texas transgender rights advocate, dies

HOUSTON, Texas -- Monica Roberts, one of the state's most prolific transgender rights advocates, has died.
Roberts was well known in Houston and across the nation for giving a voice to African-American transgender people of color through advocacy and her blog.
Roberts worked closely with the Houston Police Department regarding the treatment of LGBTQ victims in criminal cases and spent much of her time lobbying for transgender rights at the federal, state and local levels.
