Monica Roberts, Texas transgender rights advocate, dies

HOUSTON, Texas -- Monica Roberts, one of the state's most prolific transgender rights advocates, has died.

Roberts was well known in Houston and across the nation for giving a voice to African-American transgender people of color through advocacy and her blog.

Roberts worked closely with the Houston Police Department regarding the treatment of LGBTQ victims in criminal cases and spent much of her time lobbying for transgender rights at the federal, state and local levels.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delta now a Category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds
I-10 in Louisiana jammed with evacuees ahead of Delta
ABC13 to host 'Eye on Delta' special tonight
2 more suspects charged in murder of 20-year-old shot in her sleep
Yes, there's another Gulf storm, and people might be exhausted
Man accused in death of Maliyah Bass caught on camera with trash can
Series of arson fires in the Heights area worrying neighbors
Show More
How you can land a job paying $30 an hour
Teen able to walk again 2 months after bad car crash
Rap artist Tory Lanez charged in Megan Thee Stallion shooting
Game 4 in progress: Astros' Greinke starting despite ailing arm
13 charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
More TOP STORIES News