Money set aside for employees at River Oaks restaurant stolen

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect broke into a River Oaks restaurant and stole money that was set aside to help employees during the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday morning.

Several liquor bottles, the restaurant's tool box and an iPad were also taken from Frank's Americana Revival and White Star Bar on Westheimer Road.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asked restaurants that choose to remain open during the crisis to solely provide curbside and carryout services.

SEE RELATED LINK: Governor Greg Abbott will not shut down Texas bars and restaurants

While Frank's said it will remain open for business and will continue to serve the community with curbside and carryout services, many other restaurant employees were laid off after their restaurant's closure.

SEE RELATED LINKS: Houstonians file for unemployment after getting laid off amid coronavirus pandemic

Lance McCullers shares Houston restaurants to visit during COVID-19 outbreak





Map of COVID-19 cases across the US, updated as confirmed by CDC
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonriver oaksburglarytheftcoronavirusrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas quarantine order includes people driving from Louisiana
Fort Bend County to open 1st free coronavirus testing site
Houston-area COVID-19 crisis: 9 deaths and nearly 1,000 cases
MD Anderson getting 3D-printed masks made by Toyota
Today brings humidity, but you'll get a change tomorrow
Wall Street pushes higher, led by surging health care stocks
2 METRO workers test positive for COVID-19
Show More
102-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Church breaks stay-at-home order and holds packed service
'Calling all scientists': Experts volunteer for coronavirus fight
Child among victims sexually assaulted, allegedly by fugitive
More TOP STORIES News