Money set aside for employees at River Oaks restaurant stolen

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect broke into a River Oaks restaurant and stole money that was set aside to help employees during the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday morning.Several liquor bottles, the restaurant's tool box and an iPad were also taken from Frank's Americana Revival and White Star Bar on Westheimer Road.Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asked restaurants that choose to remain open during the crisis to solely provide curbside and carryout services.While Frank's said it will remain open for business and will continue to serve the community with curbside and carryout services, many other restaurant employees were laid off after their restaurant's closure.