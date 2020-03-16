Coronavirus

Governor Greg Abbott will not shut down Texas bars and restaurants

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the spread of COVID-19 warrants precautionary measures, many states have decided to close bars and restaurants in order to maintain social distancing.

With the number of confirmed cases in Texas exceeding 50, many residents are becoming fearful of being contaminated while in the public.

List of events canceled and postponed in Houston-area
A spokesperson of Governor Greg Abbott released a statement on Sunday saying Abbott is confident that cities will make the best decision for their communities. However, he believes closing bars and eateries would drive panic and complete societal breakdown.

Officials are encouraging many restaurants to close dining-areas and begin promoting take-out, delivery and to-go orders with hopes to limit public interactions.



The statement went on to say that more than 50% of food eaten by Texans come from restaurants. Remarks were also made concerning students who will be out of school for more than a week, fearing they wouldn't have a place to stop and get a meal.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner believes the community is not yet at a level to lock down, but ensures if things do not progressively get better, he will enforce extra measures.

"We're not at that point," said Turner. "Whatever your (restaurant) capacity is, you can lower that number. Then, spread out the tables so we can have that social distancing and social spacing."

