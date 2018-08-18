Mom stabbed to death inside apartment in SW Houston

52-year-old woman found stabbed to death in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are searching for a suspect after a mother was found stabbed to death in southwest Houston.

Authorities say they found 52-year-old Maria Gonzalez with multiple knife wounds inside an apartment on Spice and Cinnamon Lane.

According to investigators, the mother was stabbed 12 to 14 times in the back and chest area. Police say there were signs of struggle in the living room, but no forced entry.

Gonzalez was reportedly stabbed while her two children were in the apartment.

Investigators are searching for a Hispanic male in his 30's.

If you have any information regarding the incident you're urged to call the Houston Police Department.
