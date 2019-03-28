Mom accused of letting 12-year-old son drive her car on Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother is facing charges after police say she let her 12-year-old drive on the Gulf Freeway.Authorities say the boy's 3-year-old sibling was also in the car.Another driver reportedly saw 31-year-old Donneka Abraham's son driving on the freeway, and got in front of the car so the boy would stop.When officers arrived, they noticed a 3-year-old inside of the vehicle without a car seat.Abraham told officers that she was feeling dizzy following a trip to Walmart and decided to let the boy drive home.She was charged with endangering a child, and later released on a $7,500 bond.