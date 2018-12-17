19-year-old to be charged in drunk driving crash that killed young mother, police say

A mother was killed by a suspected drunk driver who is just 19-years-old, police say.

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A young mother was killed after a 19-year-old who authorities said was drunk crashed into her vehicle off the Gulf Freeway in the city of South Houston early Monday morning, police say.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of College Avenue, east of the freeway.

Authorities tell ABC13 the 23-year-old woman was driving an SUV with her mother and her 1-year-old child inside, when Eric Hernandez crossed over into her lanes in his pickup truck and slammed into her head-on.

The young woman died at the scene. Her 48-year-old mother and her baby were taken to the hospital in serious condition, but with non life-threatening injuries.

Officials say Hernandez will be charged with intoxication manslaughter.

According to the district attorney's office, Hernandez was drinking at a bar Sunday night. More charges will be filed if prosecutors can determine who was serving him.

Hernandez is expected in court Monday afternoon.

Police said the other driver involved in the deadly accident may have been intoxicated.

RELATED: 4 charged for roles in underage drunk driving crash that killed Clear Lake mom and baby

4 charged in drunk driving crash that killed a mother and her baby, Deborah Wrigley reports.

