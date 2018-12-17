SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A young mother was killed after a 19-year-old who authorities said was drunk crashed into her vehicle off the Gulf Freeway in the city of South Houston early Monday morning, police say.
It happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of College Avenue, east of the freeway.
Authorities tell ABC13 the 23-year-old woman was driving an SUV with her mother and her 1-year-old child inside, when Eric Hernandez crossed over into her lanes in his pickup truck and slammed into her head-on.
The young woman died at the scene. Her 48-year-old mother and her baby were taken to the hospital in serious condition, but with non life-threatening injuries.
Officials say Hernandez will be charged with intoxication manslaughter.
According to the district attorney's office, Hernandez was drinking at a bar Sunday night. More charges will be filed if prosecutors can determine who was serving him.
Hernandez is expected in court Monday afternoon.
