Mom hid child's decaying body in NW Houston apartment closet for nearly a week: Police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a Houston mother confessed Monday to hiding the body of a child who died after ingesting chemicals for nearly a week.

Officers were called around 3:10 p.m. to an apartment complex at 7835 Grow Lane in northwest Houston.

Investigators said people were visiting the woman when they detected a foul smell in the air.

Police said the body of a child was found decaying inside a closet at the apartment.

The mother allegedly claimed the child had died from ingesting chemicals on Aug. 27, and that she hid the child in the closet.

We do not know the age of child.
