Mom guilty in infant's death after fentanyl found in sippy cup

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania -- A Pittsburgh mother now awaits sentencing after she was recently convicted in the death of her 17-month-old daughter.

Jhenea Pratt was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for putting a powerful painkiller in the infant's sippy cup.

Police say 23-year-old Jhenea called authorities in April of 2018 after finding her infant daughter, Charlette, unresponsive.

When emergency crews arrived, they performed CPR and rushed her to the children's hospital, where she later died, KDKA reports.

Authorities say the fentanyl found in Charlette's system was linked to the cup, which was on her bed at the time.

In a newly released video, the mother is heard blaming the manufacturer shortly after Charlette's death.

When a detective asked, "How'd the fentanyl get in the sippy cup, Jhenea?" she said, "I have no knowledge of how it got in my daughter's sippy cup."

The detective then asked Jhenea that if she had to guess how the painkiller got in the cup, she said, "a manufacturing issue with the 'Happy drinks?'"

According to police, Charlette had enough Fentanyl in her system to kill a large animal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniafentanylchild deathu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News