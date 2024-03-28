WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

NY mom rescues daughter from kidnap attempt

KTRK logo
Thursday, March 28, 2024
NY mom rescues daughter from kidnap attempt
Shocking footage captures a mother's heroic actions as she fights off a man trying to kidnap her daughter.

QUEENS, NEW YORK CITY -- New heart-stopping video shows a mom fighting off a man who tried to kidnap her daughter in Queens, New York.

The incident happened in January. Lex Alvarez was arriving home when a masked man emerged from the staircase where he had been hiding.

He dragged Alvarez down the hallway, and that's when her mom rushed to save her. Police say neighbors heard the screaming and jumped in to help, pinning the man to the ground until police showed up.

The suspect is facing several charges, including violating a protection order by Alvarez that was already in place.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW