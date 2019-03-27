Mom dragged daughter through Pappasito's parking lot: Deputies

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5210194" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A mother and her boyfriend have been charged after the death of the woman's 2-year-old son in Washington Park, Chicago police said Thursday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother was believed to be intoxicated when she dragged and repeatedly struck her 12-year-old daughter in the parking lot of a Pappasito's Cantina restaurant.According to the office of the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable, Jessica Pimentel, 29, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Harris County Jail on a count of injury to a child.The constable's office said Pimentel was suspected of assaulting her daughter at the restaurant located in the 15200 block of North Freeway.Pimentel refused to answer questions and was belligerent towards deputies, the constable's office said.Witnesses told deputies that the woman threw her daughter to the ground, dragged her across the parking lot, struck her repeatedly with a closed fist, and attempted to put her in a choke hold.CPS was informed of the incident. The girl was released to a guardian at the scene.Pimentel's bond was set at $15,000.