300-pound woman charged after sitting on child, resulting in death

MOBILE, Alabama -- A Florida woman is charged with killing her 9-year-old adopted cousin by allegedly sitting on her.A judge found Veronica Posey guilty of first degree murder and sentenced her to life in prison.Her lawyer says this may not be the end of the case.Nine-year-old Dericka Lindsay was living with adoptive parents' Grace and James Smith at the time of her death.They had called Posey to help discipline the child.Posey, weighing about 300 pounds, sat on her for several minutes.James Smith previously pleaded no contest to his involvement in the crime and was sentenced to ten years in prison.Grace Smith's trial is currently on hold because she is in the hospital.