Mother and boyfriend arrested for preschooler's death; Family says there were signs of abuse

Deputies have arrested a Dos Palos mother and her boyfriend over the death of a little boy.

By
FRESNO, California --
Deputies have arrested a California mother and her boyfriend over the death of a little boy.

The murder and child endangerment charges come two weeks after 4-year-old Kyis Conrady was rushed to the hospital.


For Chad Meza, his 4-year-old great-nephew was his life.

"I just got to keep him in my heart, you know," said Meza.

Meza chauffeured the little boy between his mother's and father's homes every week.

He was about to pick him up to spend a weekend together when he got a call from the hospital.

"I think I ignored a lot of the signs because I'm not a professional on that," said Meza.

Kyis's mother, Chanish Conrady, told the family her son had suffered a seizure.

But an autopsy painted a more violent picture. Deputies have since arrested her for child endangerment. They say her boyfriend Steven Perez Jr. committed murder.

"All I got to say is he's going to meet his maker," said Meza. "You don't take someone's life and then not meet your maker."

Family members say Kyis was a happy child who loved to smile. But there were hints he dropped that showed not all was well at his mother's house.

"He would cry, please don't take me, It's like taking a toy from a kid, he'd throw a fit. That's what it came down to," said Meza.

Deputies say Child Protective Services had been called on the suspects before.

"I want everyone to know, hug your young ones, love them. Let them know you love them, they didn't ask to come here," said Meza.

They want others to pay attention to the signs, so no other family has to endure the same pain.
