Mom shoots high school student after disturbance in NW Harris County: Constable

Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a high school student in northwest Harris County.

The shooting happened at the 20300 block of Yosemite Falls Drive on Friday, according to Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office.

According to a tweet, a mother allegedly shot the student after a disturbance broke out.

The teen was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound. We do not know his condition.

