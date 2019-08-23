Mom shoots high school student after disturbance in NW Harris County: Constable

#NOW- Heavy police presence in the 20300 block of Yosemite Falls Drive. Constables are on scene investigating a shooting where a mother has shot a local high school student after a disturbance broke out. Juvenile has been transported to a local hospital with a gun shot wound. pic.twitter.com/q7Cbzs7Nn0 — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) August 23, 2019

Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a high school student in northwest Harris County.The shooting happened at the 20300 block of Yosemite Falls Drive on Friday, according to Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office.According to a tweet, a mother allegedly shot the student after a disturbance broke out.The teen was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound. We do not know his condition.