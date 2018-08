A Virginia mother is accused of leaving her 6-month-old infant inside a hot car while she went to work.Police found the unresponsive child Saturday night outside of a Domino's pizza.The mother of the infant, 30-year-old Blondia Curry, is an employee at the resturant.The 6-month-old was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. 'Charges are pending against the mother.