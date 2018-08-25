Mollie Tibbetts' brother scores three touchdowns in game

LISBON, Iowa (KTRK) --It was a bittersweet night for Mollie Tibbetts little brother.
RELATED: Mollie Tibbetts investigation: New details reveal Tibbetts, Rivera's girlfriend were Facebook friends
The high school quarterback was planning to miss Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcom High School's season opener on Friday, but decided to play at the game last minute.
Scott Tibbetts started at quarterback and threw two touchdowns and ran for another in BGM's 35-24 victory over Lisbon.
Tibbetts, a senior on the team, also recovered a late onside kick to help seal the victory.
Mollie Tibbett was missing more than a month before her body was found in a corn field on Tuesday.
Hundreds are expected to attend the 20-year-old's funeral Sunday afternoon.