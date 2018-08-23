MOLLIE TIBBETTS

Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries,' preliminary autopsy finds

ABC's Alex Perez has the latest on the murder case of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts. (AP|ABC News)

Mollie Tibbetts died from "multiple sharp force injuries," according to a preliminary autopsy report released by the Iowa State Medical Examiner Thursday.

Her death was officially ruled a homicide, and Cristhian Bahena Rivera has been charged with first-degree murder.

There has been some confusion around Rivera's immigration status. Investigators initially announced that he was an undocumented immigrant, but in court papers from Wednesday, Rivera's lawyer said that he was in the country legally and had entered the country as a minor. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services responded with a statement that there is "no record" Rivera is in the country legally.

Also on Thursday, the Iowa Department of Transportation confirmed that Rivera does not have any form of state-issued identification, including a driver's license, KCRG reports.

Tibbetts was last seen July 18 in Brooklyn, a rural town of about 1,400 people, as she took a routine evening jog. It's unclear whether she returned to the home where she was dog-sitting for her boyfriend and her boyfriend's brother, who have said they were both out of town. She was reported missing by her family the next day after she didn't show up for work at a day camp for children.

