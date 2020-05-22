WWII vet gets total home remodel after living with mold since Harvey

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston-based disaster relief network was at the forefront of ensuring one World War II veteran had a clean and healthy home after Hurricane Harvey left behind major damage.Mr. Jamison said that he was out of town when the hurricane happened, but when he came home, the water had receded which led Jamison to believe the storm didn't cause any damage.For the last two and a half years, his Texas City home had turned into a "mold factory" due to hidden spots of standing water.His granddaughter recently moved in to become his caretaker, and immediately got sick.That's when 4B Disaster Response Network stepped in. Once crews analyzed his home, they made him a top priority.Everything Jamison and his granddaughter owned had to be trashed in three dumpsters, except a few personal items.On Thursday, the two participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony in front of their newly renovated home.Executive Director John Eckeberger said, "With all the bad news we are living with every day, this very good news will be a welcomed respite."Crews said they worked around the clock to install new wires and pipes, replace all the bathroom fixtures along with the hot water heater and gift the family with new kitchen appliances.