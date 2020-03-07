Sports

Houston Astros make changes to autograph signing process amid coronavirus concerns

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros made changes to the autograph signing process at spring training Saturday after growing concerns over the coronavirus.

The MLB, the CDC and the World Health Organization urged the Astros organization to avoid shaking hands or exchanging items with fans until further notice.

The players will pre-sign items and distribute them to fans before and during the game.

During signing events on Sundays, fans who obtain vouchers won't be allowed to bring personal items for players to autograph. Players will sign a team provided item instead.

The Astros released a statement Saturday morning:



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonmlbhouston astrosbaseballspring trainingcoronavirussports
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News