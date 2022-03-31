Missouri City's population growth leads to more jobs and educational opportunities

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Some good news for Missouri City residents working to advance their careers and those seeking educational opportunities to get into a variety of fields. Workforce Solutions says the opportunities are growing as quickly as the area's population.
For nearly two years, ABC13 has partnered with Workforce Solutions to host a weekly "Who's hiring" job fair, focusing on Missouri City's community through "Localish."
For the first time, Workforce Solutions opened its doors for an in-person component of our weekly event. A total of 876 people turned out Thursday. There were 12 employers doing on-the-spot interviews.
"Most are looking for immediate hires," said Workforce Solutions manager, Lisa Bogany.
We still held our virtual event. If you're interested, visit the Workforce Solution's website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.
The latest census numbers show Missouri City grew by almost 10,000 from 2010. More employers are coming too.
Right now, the largest industries are retail, government, healthcare and food services.
Houston Community College's Southwest campus opened about five years ago. There are around 10 programs at the school.
"The programs that we offer are based on employer and industry and community feedback as well as leaders in the community, " HCC Southwest president, Madeline Burillo-Hopkins explained.
New classes start this summer. Because of COVID-19 relief bills, there are more financial aid opportunities available.
With decreasing COVID numbers, more students are returning to campus. The school also plans to roll out new programs this fall.
"We're offering e-sports, gaming," HCC associate dean, Afrah Hassan said. "That's coming as well as, hopefully, offering a 911 dispatch program, as well as EMS."
It's not just adults with opportunities in Fort Bend County. Typhoon Texas is hiring right now for its upcoming season.
"Even if you're scared, we're just here to be your friend," Typhoon Texas operations manager, Meg Andrepont explained. "It's really easy. Three-question process. We're just looking to see if you're looking to spend the summer having fun with us."
Andrepont knows how important landing a summer job can be. Seven years ago, she was hired at Typhoon Texas. Now, she's the operations manager, which she said prepared her for her next career, although she admits, 2016 Meg would be curious about her current situation.
"She'd probably ask 'Why are we still working at the water park?' It was definitely supposed to be a quick little summer job, but I found a family, and awesome company culture, but I'm so excited they let me stay and grow," Andrepont said.
