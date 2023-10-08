Missouri City police searching for missing 78-year-old woman with Alzheimer's last seen Saturday

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Silver Alert was issued on Sunday evening for a 78-year-old woman last seen in Missouri City, Texas, according to police.

Police need the public's help in finding Brenda Jones. She was last seen walking in the 3900 block of Panorama Drive on Saturday around 7 p.m.

She is said to be wearing black leggings, a loose-fitting black shirt, and black socks.

Officials describe Jones as a Black woman, 5 foot 6, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Jones was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, and law enforcement officials believe her disappearance threatens her safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700.