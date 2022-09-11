University of Texas student from Houston reported missing, last seen on campus Thursday, family says

What to do when someone you know goes missing

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A 20-year-old University of Texas student and Houston native was reported missing in Austin by her parents after not hearing from her.

Aliayae Haynes was last seen at the Ball Park North Apartments on 4600 Elemont Drive.

The next day, the parents received a call on Haynes' cell phone from a man who found her belongings thrown into a grassy area at 2803 Manor Road in Austin.

The family then traveled to Austin to look for Haynes and ask questions. They went to her apartment that she shared with three other roommates, who said that the last time they saw Haynes was the previous Wednesday.

A classmate of Haynes also spoke with her parents, telling them that the last time he saw her was on Thursday on the bus. The classmate also said he believed that Hayes did not show up at her 3:30 p.m. class because it was muddy.

Haynes' mother said her daughter is very organized and has never run away.

Security at the apartments where Haynes' resided conducted a welfare check. They said that nothing seemed out of the ordinary in her room.

The family said they did not find her debit card and hoped it was with her, but when they checked with her bank, they said there hadn't been any suspicious activity.

There was one male friend that the parents were aware of who told the family the last time he saw her was on Monday.

The family says he was questioned by the Austin Police Department and was cleared.

Haynes was last seen wearing a green crop top and baggy jeans, with her hair styled in an afro, according to the family's flier.