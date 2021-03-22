missing person

Wife of missing man upset with HPD for waiting days to start search

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was reported missing after he was last seen leaving a dialysis center Friday afternoon near the medical center, but staff said he never actually showed up for his appointment.

Police said 55-year-old John Jackson was last seen leaving the parking lot of Davita Dialysis on Almeda Road. Jackson's wife, Donna, said she last spoke with him around 2:30 p.m. He told her he was leaving dialysis to pick her up from Texas Children's Hospital, where she works.

Donna said her husband gets dialysis treatment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, but staff members at the center said he never showed up for his appointment that day.



Donna asked HPD investigators to ping Jackson's phone for a location over the weekend, but she was told the detective assigned to this missing persons case is off until Monday. Jackson has congestive heart failure and his wife worries police are wasting valuable time.

In the police report, Jackson is described as a Black man with brown eyes and black hair. He weighs about 253 pounds and stands at 6 feet 1 inch tall. It's unknown what he was last seen wearing.



If you know any information regarding Jackson's whereabouts, you are urged to contact HPD at 832-394-1840.

