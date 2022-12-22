23-year-old reported missing in November identified as man found dead in San Jacinto River

HIGHLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A man found dead in the San Jacinto River earlier this month has been identified as a 23-year-old who was reported missing in November.

A missing person's report was filed for Te'Vion Bass after he was last seen walking on Highway 90 at Sheldon Road in Crosby, Texas on Nov. 16.

According to the report, Bass had Schizophrenia and was off his medication, so he may have been disoriented.

On Dec. 10, officials found a man dead in the San Jacinto River near Shorewick Drive in Highlands, Texas, about 10 miles away from where Bass was last seen.

The man was found with no clothing and no identification, the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office's said. Officials released photos of two tattoos on his body in hopes that someone would be able to identify him.

The man was identified as Bass on Thursday. His cause of death has yet to be determined, though officials said they "did not find any nefarious sign of trauma."

