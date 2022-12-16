Officials hope tattoo photos can help identify nude man found dead in San Jacinto River in Highland

HIGHLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Medical Examiner's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man found dead in the San Jacinto River.

Officials said the man was found dead in the river near 2410 Shorewick Drive in Highlands, Texas on Dec. 19.

He was found with no clothing and no identification, the ME's office said.

Officials hope someone can help identity the man via two tattoos on his body.

The ME's office released photos of a tattoo of a large cross with hands in prayer and the word "We" in the center of his back and a tattoo of roses with other plants and flowers on his lower left arm.

The man is 6'1" and an estimated 114 pounds. His race was unknown.

If you recognize or believe you may be able to help identify the man, contact the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences 832-927-5000 or 832-927-5001.