HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 54-year-old Houston woman has been missing for over a week now, and police are asking for the public's help in finding her.Olga Hernandez was last seen leaving the 9700 block of Gessner Road on Oct. 8, according to police.Authorities describe her as a Hispanic woman with black hair, standing at 4 feet 11 inches and weighing 110 pounds. It was unknown what she was last seen wearing.If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are urged to contact Houston police at 832-394-1840.