GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are asking the public's help to find Dyonica Helpenstill, 14, who went missing on Friday in Galveston.Dyonica was last seen wearing a black T-shirt underneath a black and white Adidas jacket with a white stripe down the sleeve, pajama bottoms that have unicorns and rainbows on them, a light blue bandana face mask and red, white and blue Nike slides, according to officers.Authorities said Dyonica also has approximately a one-inch birthmark on her right side.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Galveston Police Department at (409) 765-3702 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.