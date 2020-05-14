Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl out of Van Zandt County.Willow Sirmans was last seen Monday around 10 p.m. in the 3000 block of Van Zandt County Road 1712.Deputies said Sirmans is 3'0 and weighs 75 pounds. She has strawberry blond hair, blue eyes and has braces.Officials believe she was abducted by 21-year-old Austin Walker. Walker is described as standing 5'9" and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and a tattoo on his left and right arms.Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Sirmans, is asked to call the Van Zandt County Sheriff's office at 903-567-4133.