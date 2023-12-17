Texas Center for the Missing issues Amber Alert for missing 10-year-old in N. Houston

What is an Amber Alert and what has to happen in order for one to be issued? Click play to learn more.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Center for the Missing has issued an Amber Alert for a 10-year-old girl who was last seen in north Houston on Saturday afternoon.

The Houston Police Department is searching for little Kaitlin Harris, who was last seen on in the 500 block Greens Road at approximately 2 p.m.

Authorities believe the child is in immediate danger.

Kaitlin is described as a Black girl, 4 feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes, and weighs 89 lbs. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with a design on it and black pajama pants.

Anyone with information regarding Kaitlin's whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.