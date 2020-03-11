What we know about Houston 12-year-old missing since last night

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking for the public's help to find 12-year-old Alfonzo Angel Guzman, who went missing Tuesday night on the northeast side.

Alfonzo was last seen at his home in the 15000 block of Sellers Road around 8:30 p.m.

The boy was wearing a green shirt and black pants with a white-colored stripe down the leg.

Alfonzo is 5'4" and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call the the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Person/Runaway Unit at 713-755-7427.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmissing boymissing person
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News