investigation

Baytown widow who allegedly faked pregnancy before vanishing has been located, police say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Missing woman faked pregnancy after husband's death, family says

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A Baytown family begged for their loved one to come home safely after she suddenly vanished. Now police have confirmed the 31-year-old woman is safe. At the same time, questions surround her disappearance, and the events leading up to it.

Elizabeth Jasso was reported missing after she left a relative's home early last Thursday morning. Jasso's mother-in-law, Blanca Gonzalez, told ABC13 that Jasso left their house before she went to the cemetery where her husband was buried. Jasso never returned.

Gonzalez originally said she was desperate to find her, fearing the worst since she believed Jasso was 40 weeks pregnant with twin boys. She thought Jasso was scheduled to deliver the babies just days later. So Gonzalez filed a missing persons report.

Gonzalez later said they believe Jasso faked her entire pregnancy before she reportedly disappeared on the day she was scheduled to be induced.

INITAL REPORT: Family searching for missing Baytown woman who's 40 weeks pregnant with twins: 'We're very worried'
EMBED More News Videos

The last place anyone saw Elizabeth Jasso was at her husband's gravesite. He was shot and killed in Baytown six months ago.



Officials with the Baytown Police Department confirmed to ABC13 that Jasso met with detectives at 1 p.m. Tuesday. They say she is safe, no foul play or crime occurred, and she was not pregnant prior to her disappearance.

Over the weekend, the family said they determined Jasso had allegedly faked the entire pregnancy, including buying fake ultrasounds online.

"The sister and the father said that, 'You know she wasn't pregnant,'" one relative said. "They figured that she was faking the pregnancy. She couldn't even have kids."

Gonzalez said she feels betrayed by her daughter-in-law and wants to know why. The family said they are still grieving the loss of Gonzalez's son, Jasso's husband, who was shot and killed during February's winter storm in Baytown.

The video featured above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbaytownmysterypregnancyinvestigationmissing personmissing womanpregnant womaninvestigations
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INVESTIGATION
2 shot during argument at auto shop in Spring Branch, HPD says
'Rust' armorer said loading blanks was 'scariest thing' in podcast
20-year-old shot to death during break-in of Conroe home, police say
Human remains found in forest preserve ID'd as missing airlines exec
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News