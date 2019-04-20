Missing Baytown toddlers found safe in east Texas

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Two toddlers who went missing with their biological father for nine days have been found safe.Baytown police put out an alert Friday in their search for 24-year-old Robert Clayton Rayon, and his sons, Robert Jr. and Ryan.The boys' mother told police she hadn't seen her sons since April 10, when they left home with their father.According to investigators, Robert contacted his mother Thursday and told her he and the boys are sleeping in area parks, and that they have not eaten in several days.Robert's mother said she offered to make food for them, but he never showed up, raising concerns.Late Friday, all three were found safe in east Texas, according to the boys' mother.Police said their father did not break any laws.