Missing 8-year-old boy found safe in Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- An 8-year-old boy in Spring who disappeared when he suddenly bailed out of his mother's vehicle has been found safe.Harris County Sheriff's Office said the boy and his mother were in the car together Friday on Peakwood and Red Oak when he suddenly jumped out of the car.Deputies said the boy took off running through traffic before he disappeared.It was not immediately known what made the boy exit the vehicle.We do not know where the boy was found.