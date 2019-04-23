missing boy

Missing boy Andrew 'AJ' Freund: Mother not cooperating with police

CRYSTAL LAKE, Illinois -- The mother of a missing Illinois boy, Andrew "AJ" Freund, is expected to appear in court Tuesday, as the search her 5-year-old son continues.

Joann Cunningham's lawyer said the hearing will decide if Cunningham can keep her younger son, Parker, in her care or if he must go into protective custody with DCFS.

TIMELINE: What we know about the search for AJ Freund
EMBED More News Videos

TIMELINE: Here's what we know so far about the search for Andrew "AJ" Freund, a missing 5-year-old boy from Crystal Lake.



Crystal Lake police continue their investigation into the disappearance of Cunningham's other son, AJ. AJ Freund has been missing since Wednesday.

RELATED: Family pleads for return of missing 5-year-old boy

Detectives are working with the FBI to try to find the missing 5-year-old. In addition to focusing their attention on the family home, they are also centered on who last saw or had contact with AJ.

WATCH: Crystal Lake boy reported missing by parents

EMBED More News Videos

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Police are asking for your help to find a missing 5-year-old boy.



Authorities have not publicly named any suspects in this case. Crystal Lake police said Monday that Cunningham is uncooperative with police. Her lawyer said she has shared everything she knows with authorities and he has advised her to keep quiet.

In a statement, her lawyer said: "Joann is particularly devastated by the Crystal Lake Police Department's press release that she refuses to cooperate and that as a result, she is a suspect. Ms. Cunningham was physically present with law enforcement beginning the moment CLPD responded to her 911 call Thursday morning, until after 5:00 p.m. Thursday evening. That day Ms. Cunningham spoke with numerous law enforcement officers, both local and federal, and answered every question she was posed to the best of her ability. While law enforcement was conducting a missing child investigation, Ms. Cunningham was eager to participate. When it became clear law enforcement was not conducting a missing child investigation, was not issuing an Amber Alert, had stopped searching for AJ, and considered her a suspect, we did advise her to stop all communications with law enforcement and she did so at our request. This is just us as her attorneys doing our job, not evidence of her wrongdoing, and is not itself suspicious in any way."

Police have responded to this home before. They have investigated allegations of abuse and neglect from 2015 to 2018. DCFS last had contact with the family in December of last year.

AJ has short blond hair and is approximately 3'5", weighing 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue Mario sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information about the child's location is asked to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620. In addition, anyone with a cell phone can send an anonymous tip to the Crystal Lake Police Department by texting the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411 (tip411).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crystal lakemissing boymissing childrenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Missing Crystal Lake boy's father continues search, mother pleads for boy's, 5, return
Search continues for 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy, father vows own investigation
Crystal Lake holds vigil to "light the way for AJ"
Missing Crystal Lake boy did not leave home on foot, police say
MISSING BOY
9-year-old who left home because he was grounded found safe
Mother and 2 sons reported missing have been found
Missing 9-year-old and uncle found safe along FM 1463
Amber Alert issued for 18-month-old boy from Dallas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News