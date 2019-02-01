Missing 3-week-old girl may be in danger and mother may be dead, authorities say

SCOTLAND COUNTY, North Carolina --
An infant is believed to be missing and in danger in Scotland County, North Carolina.

Scotland County Sheriff's Office said it's trying to locate a woman known as April Morrison. Unfortunately, that may be an alias.



Morrison reportedly arrived in the Richmond County area eight months pregnant. She gave birth to a girl recently, and that girl is believed to be in danger.

Scotland County Sheriff's Office said it knows for a fact that the mother and baby have been separated, and that the mother may be dead, though that is not confirmed.

Investigators said Morrison has been staying in local motels and hotels between Richmond County, Scotland County, and Fayetteville.

The Scotland County Sheriff's Office said Morrison is a "Hispanic female" probably of Puerto Rican descent, originally from New Jersey who is "known to live a transient lifestyle." She is believed to be in her mid- to late 20s but may be in her early 30s. She has dark hair and dark eyes.

The infant is just weeks old, having been born on Jan. 10, investigators said Friday afternoon. The sheriff's office said the mother reportedly named the child Lee Ann Morrison.

Investigators are trying to determine the mother's true identity and develop a profile to make the search for her and the child easier.

Investigators said they also believe the infant may have been taken from Laurinburg to Rockingham and then to Cumberland County.
