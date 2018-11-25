Missing Houston 2-year-old found safe after Amber Alert

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Jeremiah Lambert has been found safe, according to the Houston Police Department.

The missing 2-year-old was found after police conducted a welfare check at the Mustang Inn and Suites at 8204 Gulf Freeway.

Lambert was taken by Prentis Curtis on Saturday.

Curtis was taken into custody.
