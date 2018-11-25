HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Jeremiah Lambert has been found safe, according to the Houston Police Department.
The missing 2-year-old was found after police conducted a welfare check at the Mustang Inn and Suites at 8204 Gulf Freeway.
Lambert was taken by Prentis Curtis on Saturday.
Curtis was taken into custody.
UPDATE: Fantastic news! Thanks to an Amber Alert tip, Jeremiah has been found apparently safe and unharmed at a motel in Southwest Houston. The suspect is in police custody and currently being questioned by investigators. No other information at this time. #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 26, 2018